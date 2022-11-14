Fair Go: Hoverboard breaks four times in nine months

The hoverboard fun of 11-year-old Troy from Porirua came to a standstill after the board supplier refused to replace a product that had repeated problems.

Troy, 11, saved for a whole year to help pay for his hoverboard, but was disappointed when it kept breaking. (Source: Fair Go)

After just a month, the hoverboard wouldn’t charge.

It was sent back and repaired but then suffered a motor failure on the left side.

After another repair, the motor on the right failed. Each time, Troy’s step-mum Claire Kirby posted the board back for repair.

With the delays in getting it fixed, Troy had only been able to use the board for about two months in the nine months since purchase.

When it came back on the third occasion, the board plastic snapped in two.

Claire asked Kiwi Hoverboards for a replacement as the board was still within warranty, but after requesting a photo of the board, the company stopped its communications.

So Claire got in touch with Fair Go. She knew how much Troy wanted to use the hoverboard. It had been a Christmas present, with Troy having to save his pocket money for more than a year to pay half of the $450 cost.

Claire had specifically bought a board that was designed for off-road use and that was capable of bearing a weight of 120kg.

Troy only weighs 41kg so they were at a loss to understand why it kept breaking.

Fair Go contacted the company to discuss the Consumer Guarantees Act.

Products have to be fit for purpose and if they’re not, a company can choose to repair, replace or give a refund.

The severe crack in Troy’s board meant it couldn’t be repaired. Kiwi Hoverboards were worried the cracking had been down to misuse, but Fair Go explained that Troy was very light, and had only been using the off-road board on the pavement. In fact, he was kneeling on it at the time it broke.

With this reassurance, Kiwi Hoverboards agreed to supply Troy with a brand new off-road hoverboard. Fair Go broke the good news, which made for one very happy hover-boarder.