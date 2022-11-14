Containers pile up as freight train derails in regional Victoria

Source: AAP

Dozens of shipping containers were thrown from the tracks when a freight train derailed west of Melbourne.

The train derailed near Inverleigh along the Hamilton Highway outside Geelong.

Aerial footage from Nine's Today program shows the containers piled on top of each other and water beneath them and the tracks.

Victoria police said officers were called to the site this morning to provide traffic control but they were no longer needed.

The Australian Transport Safety Bureau is taking control of the scene and investigators have been called in.

Ambulance Victoria say there were no patients and they were not required to attend the scene.

