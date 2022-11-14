Black Panther sequel scores 2nd biggest debut of 2022

The box office roared back to life with the long-awaited release of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

This image released by Marvel Studios shows a scene from "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever." (Source: Associated Press)

The Marvel sequel earned US$180 million (NZ$294 million) in ticket sales from more than 4396 theatres in the US and Canada, according to estimates from The Walt Disney Co., making it the second biggest opening of the year behind Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Overseas, it brought in an additional US$150 million (NZ$245 million) from 50 territories, bringing its worldwide total to US$330 million (NZ$540 million).

Wakanda Forever was eagerly anticipated by both audiences and exhibitors, who have weathered a slow spell at the box office since the summer movie season ended, and there were fewer bigger-budget blockbusters in the pipeline. The film got off to a mighty start, a bit stronger than even the first film, with a US$84 million (NZ$137 million) opening day, including US$28 million (NZ$46 million) from previews.

"Some may have hoped for $200 million like the first film, but this is solid," Paul Dergarabedian Comscore's senior media analyst said. "This is the type of movie that theatres really need to drive audiences."

The first film opened to US$202 million (NZ$330 million) in February 2018 and went on to gross over US$1.4 billion (NZ$2.2 billion) worldwide, making it one of the highest-grossing films of all time and a cultural phenomenon. A sequel was inevitable, and development began soon after with director Ryan Coogler returning, but everything changed after Chadwick Boseman's unexpected death in August 2020. Wakanda Forever became, instead, about the death of Boseman's King T'Challa/Black Panther and the grieving kingdom he left behind. Returning actors include Angela Bassett, Lupita Nyong’o, Letitia Wright, Winston Duke and Danai Gurira, who face off against a new foe in Tenoch Huerta's Namor. The film would face more complications, too, including Wright getting injured and some Covid-19-related setbacks. All told, it cost a reported US$250 million (NZ$408 million) to make, not accounting for marketing and promotion.

AP Film Writer Jake Coyle wrote in his review that "Wakanda Forever is overlong, a little unwieldy and somewhat mystifyingly steers toward a climax on a barge in the middle of the Atlantic. But Coogler's fluid command of mixing intimacy with spectacle remains gripping."

It currently holds 84% on Rotten Tomatoes, and, as is often the case with comic book films, the audience scores are even higher.

Superhero films have fared well during the pandemic, but none yet have reached the heights of Spider-Man: No Way Home, which opened to US$260.1 (NZ$425 million) million in December 2021. Other big launches include Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (US$187.4 million (NZ$305 million) in May), Thor: Love and Thunder (US$144.2 (NZ$235 million) million in July) and The Batman ($134 million (NZ$219 million) in March).

Wakanda Forever is the first film to open over US$100 million since Thor in July, which has been difficult for exhibitors that are already dealing with a calendar that has about 30% fewer wide releases than in a normal year.

Holdovers populated the rest of the top five, as no film dared launch nationwide against a Marvel behemoth. Second place went to the DC superhero Black Adam, with US$8.6 million (NZ$14 million), bringing its domestic total to $151.1 million (NZ$246 million). Ticket to Paradise landed in third, in weekend four, with US$6.1 million (NZ$9.9 million). The Julia Roberts and George Clooney romantic comedy has made nearly US$150 million (NZ$245 million) worldwide. Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile and Smile rounded out the top five with US$3.2 million (NZ$5.2 million) and US$2.3 (NZ$2.3 million), respectively.

Some awards hopefuls have struggled in their expansions lately, but Searchlight Pictures' The Banshees of Inisherin, with Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson, looks like an exception. The Martin McDonagh film expanded to 960 theatres in its fourth weekend and got a seventh place on the charts with US$1.7 million (NZ$2.7 million), bringing its total to US$5.8 million (NZ$9.4 million).

"It's been a very interesting post-summer period for movie theatres, with some gems out there doing well like Ticket to Paradise and Smile," Dergarabedian said. "But movie theatres can’t survive on non-blockbuster style films. The industry needs more of these."

After Black Panther, the next blockbuster on the schedule is Avatar: The Way of Water, arriving December 16.

The weekend wasn't completely without any other high-profile releases. Steven Spielberg's autobiographical drama The Fabelmans opened in four theatres in New York and Los Angeles with $160,000 (NZ$261,940). Universal and Amblin will roll the film out to more theatres in the coming weeks to build excitement around the likely Oscar contender. Michelle Williams and Paul Dano play parents to the Spielberg stand-in Sammy Fabelman, who is falling in love with movies and filmmaking as his parents’ marriage crumbles.

"This will be an interesting holiday season," Dergarabedian said. "I think a lot of the dramas and independent films will have their time to shine over the next couple of months."