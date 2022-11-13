Quavo remembers nephew Takeoff as 'our angel'

Source: Bang Showbiz

Quavo has remembered his nephew Takeoff as "our angel".

Migos.

Migos. (Source: Bang Showbiz)

The tragic rap star - was known for creating hits such as Versace and Bad and Boujee alongside Quavo and cousin Offset as part of hip hop group Migos - was shot dead earlier this month at the age of 28 following an altercation at a club in Houston, Texas and now his uncle has admitted he will "miss" him so much because they did everything together.

He wrote on Instagram: "It's so hard to tell you Ima miss you because you [were] always with me and we did everything together. Thought we were gonna be pro wrestlers".

"Nothing ever really bothered Take and he didn’t bother anybody. He the most unbothered person in the world. He never go mad, he never raised his voice, and when he did, he silenced the room because what Take said was law and he wasn’t changing his mind."

The Open it Up hitmaker - whose real name is Quavious Keyate Marshall - has been trying to decide what his nephew was to him because he always "hated" using the family term to describe his fellow rap star.

He said: "This whole time I’ve been trying to figure what you really are to me because nephew wasn’t it".

"We hated that word ’nephew’ or when they said ‘Unc and Phew’ cuz we always knew we were closer than that and it made me feel old too. But I knew you weren’t my brother cuz you are my sister’s son, so I couldn’t say brother. Now I finally get it… you are OUR angel" (sic).

