One person has died in a "water-related incident" near a Christchurch beach this afternoon.

File picture. (Source: istock.com)

Police say emergency services were called to the scene near Spencer Park around 12.45pm.

The scene is near a beach and holiday park.

A St John spokesperson told 1News four ambulances were called to the scene.

"We assessed and treated seven patients with minor injuries at the scene," the spokesperson said.

Inquiries into the circumstances of the death are ongoing.