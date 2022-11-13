Man missing from Hokitika rescued from remote back country hut

A man who went missing from Hokitika two weeks ago has been found in a remote back country hut.

Police said they found the man, 55, around 7.30pm after sightings of his car.

West Coast police search and rescue, several LandSAR groups, and helicopters took part in the search yesterday.

“He had been injured and was stranded at the hut due to his injuries.

"He had run out of food six days ago and was very relieved to be found!” Sergeant Paul O’Hara said.

The man was airlifted to Greymouth Hospital and is expected to make a full recovery.