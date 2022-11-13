'Legends' Ardern on Black Fern World Cup victory

The Prime Minister has labelled the Black Ferns legends for their win in the Rugby World Cup.

Jacinda Ardern and the Black Ferns. (Source: Instagram/Jacinda Ardern).

Jacinda Ardern has just arrived in the Cambodian capital Phnom Penh to attend a regional summit.

The Air Force managed to get updates on the game in flight and Ardern kept media and officials updated on the back and forth battle which ended with a 34-31 win over England.

Ardern managed to catch the last 20 minutes of the game after the plane landed.

"There are no words for that game, just like there's almost no words for the Black Ferns."

"But for now, I'm going to go with legends," she said on social media.

She said she had been in touch to congratulate several of the players with whom she had contact during the tournament.