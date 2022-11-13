Jennifer Aniston 'at peace' about IVF journey

Source: Bang Showbiz

Jennifer Aniston is "at peace" about her IVF journey.

Actress Jennifer Aniston.

(Source: Bang Showbiz)

The 53-year-old actress recently revealed that she secretly underwent unsuccessful IVF treatment in the past but friends have insisted that she's is "really happy right now" despite her struggles.

One source told PEOPLE: "She's always been happy, though. Her dogs are her kids to her and why she's always had them. Her IVF journey was private and hers, and those close to her knew but never asked.

"But she's at peace and is very happy in her life. She's in a great place, and she knows that. Kids or no kids, it didn't change her."

Explaining why Aniston had decided to speak out about her fertility issues now, the source added: "She's 53 now and knows the [children] ship has sailed, so why not?"

This comes after the The Morning Show actress opened up about how difficult speculation about her fertility was.

She told Allure: "All the years and years and years of speculation ... It was really hard.

"I was going through IVF, drinking Chinese teas, you name it. I was throwing everything at it. I would’ve given anything if someone had said to me, ‘Freeze your eggs.’ You just don’t think it. So here I am today. The ship has sailed.

"I have zero regrets. I actually feel a little relief now because there is no more, ‘Can I? Maybe. Maybe. Maybe.’ I don’t have to think about that anymore."

