Govt back to the drawing board for second Waitemata crossing

Aucklanders are being asked to share their vision of what they think an additional harbour crossing should look like.

Auckland Harbour Bridge. (Source: istock.com)

Transport minister Michael Wood today announced a new online survey had been created to help canvas future options for those who wanted to drive, walk, cycle or take public transport across the Waitematā.

“The Government is upgrading New Zealand’s transport infrastructure to future proof the system for future generations to come, securing New Zealand’s economy and supporting our largest city to thrive,” he said.

Currently work is underway to make a business case for a second crossing, with initial recommendations expected by the middle of next year.

Wood says the survey would help understand Aucklanders aspirations, but also their needs.

"This will support us to confirm what new infrastructure is needed to cater for these modes, where it will go, and how to make the best use of our existing infrastructure, including the Auckland Harbour Bridge."

The option of a second harbour crossing has caused much debate over the years with multiple proposals, including a second bridge, tunnel, or combination of both, failing to eventuate.

Just last year the Government's plans for a $785 million dollar cycle bridge were scrapped after strong public opposition to its cost.

The harbour crossing has become a hotly contested political issue, National has often expressed its desire for a tunnel to be built, while the Greens have expressed a preference for options that enable walking and cycling.