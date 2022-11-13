Expert: Kherson celebrates victory but Russians digging in

A defence expert says that while Ukranians can celebrate a significant victory in the key city of Kherson, Russian forces are digging in for a long fight.

Ukrainians gather in downtown to celebrate the recapturing of Kherson city, Ukraine, Odesa. (Source: Associated Press)

Massey University professor and director of the Centre for Defence and Security Studies, Rouben Azizian, told Q+A the Russian withdrawal from Kherson was a “humiliating defeat” for the invaders.

However, he said many of the withdrawn troops will instead be redeploying to other areas of the country, making other territory more difficult for Ukraine to retake.

“Definitely this is not the end of the story, but it is very encouraging to see the Ukrainians are starting to regain more of the territory, and that sends a very strong message to Moscow."

Azizian highlighted the Donetsk and Donbas regions as key priorities for Russia, as well as maintaining a land bridge with the annexed peninsula of Crimea.

He said the withdrawal represented another defeat for Russia’s President Putin, and too many more losses might make Putin’s position untenable.

“There are rounds of speculations on whether Putin will survive another humiliation and defeat or not, whether he will be removed or resign or whatever.”

As Kherson was the only regional capital so far conquered by Russia in the 2022 invasion, Azizian said "losing a regional capital is a big thing".

However, he said the defeat is being “camouflaged” in the Russian media, and direct criticism of Putin is not as yet being seen.

Azizian said the defeat is instead being spun as either the fault of the military, or a “goodwill” gesture to improve the humanitarian situation on the ground.