Busy Hastings bar shot at, 'narrowly misses' patrons

A fired shotgun round "narrowly missed" patrons inside a Hastings bar last night, with police now appealing for witnesses.

Police said the incident happened on Karamu Rd South at about 1.40am on Sunday.

In a statement, Detective Sergeant Kate Hyde said "police believe the shot was fired from a passing car." She said it was pure chance that kept bargoers safe.

"Some of the shot from the round went into the garden bar area," the sergeant said.

"The bar was busy with patrons at the time, and it’s by pure chance nobody was seriously injured."

Anyone with information has been asked to contact police with reference number 221113/9509 - through 105 or anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.