Black Ferns fans descend on Auckland to meet sporting heroines

More than 1000 fans have turned out in Auckland today to celebrate the Black Ferns’ Rugby World Cup victory in Auckland last night.

It’s the team's sixth Women’s Rugby World Cup crown, which the Black Ferns clinched in a nail biting 34-31 victory over the England Roses at a sold-out Eden Park.

Today’s crowd gathered in the CBD around midday and cheered, waved flags and banners and queued for player signatures as the winning team mingled with the crowd.

Many had come from around New Zealand for last night’s final and were thrilled to get another chance to see their sporting heroines.

One woman who travelled from Hawke's Bay with a group of 12 young women said the group were so grateful to have seen the Black Ferns.

She said several team members had signed her shirt and, to cap it off, she also met her favourite player, Black Ferns winger Ruby Tui.

“I just said, ‘I love you, we’re your greatest fans,’" the woman told 1 News.

“She gave us a selfie as well so we’re just grateful and thankful for the opportunity.”

Another onlooker told 1News she thought that women’s rugby involved a higher level of skill than the mens’ game.

She also said it was important for her daughter to see people celebrating women’s achievements.

Earlier, the whole Black Ferns team had filed onto a specially erected stage – with some sporting injuries from last night’s bruising encounter with the England Roses.

Team members thanked the crowd and Aotearoa New Zealand for all their support.

Coach Wayne Smith told the crowd his time with the Black Ferns had changed his life.

New Zealand Rugby has acknowledged it’s time to build on the success of the Black Ferns and the women’s game.

Rugby NZ CEO Mark Robinson says a new strategy will be soon be launched to help increase women's participation in the game from junior club level, and develop players to a competitive level.