Aaron Carter memoir release postponed

The release of Aaron Carter's memoir has been postponed "out of respect" for his family.

Singer and rapper Aaron Carter. (Source: Bang Showbiz)

The I Want Candy singer was found dead at home aged just 34 on November 5 and days later, Ballast Books announced plans to release Aaron Carter: An Incomplete Story of an Incomplete Life on November 15, but following backlash, they have now decided against publishing the tome.

Attorney Scott Atherton, founder of Atherton Galardi Mullen and Reeder PLLC who represents Ballast Books and author Andy Symonds - who interviewed the late pop star over a period of three years for the book - said in a statement: "Out of respect for the Carter family, my client has decided to defer the further release of the book at this time. Mr Carter was not just a celebrity but also a father, a brother, a son, and a friend to many still grieving for him."

The lawyer also noted that "public attention has recently focused on a small number of interactions during Mr Carter's early years".

He added: "The more important story is about Mr Carter's life and what people can learn from his professional success, personal struggles, and tragic passing."

Despite the criticism the planned release had faced, the attorney insisted Carter had wanted his story "with all its beauty and rawness" to be told.

His former girlfriend Hilary Duff, who he dated as a young teenager, previously branded the release of the book "disgusting".

She said: “It’s really sad that within a week of Aaron’s death, there’s a publisher that seems to be recklessly pushing a book out to capitalise on this tragedy without taking appropriate time or care to fact check the validity of his work".

"To water down Aaron’s life story to what seems to be unverified clickbait for profit is disgusting. In no way do I condone shedding any light on what is so obviously an uninformed, heartless, money grab."

Carter's management team, Big Umbrella Management, thanked the former Disney Channel star for speaking out as they also condemned the release.

"We as Aaron’s management would like to thank [Hilary] Duff for her statement regarding the book that is set to be released," the statement read.

"In the few short days following our dear friends passing, we have been trying to grieve and process while simultaneously having to deal with several obscenely disrespectful and unauthorised releases.

"These releases include an album, a single and now it seems a book.

"This is a time for mourning and remembering an incredible soul lost, not heartless money grabs and attention seeking.

"We would ask the parties responsible to remove the aforementioned content and that no further content be released without approval from his family, friends, and associates."