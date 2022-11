Three people have been injured after a vehicle left the road and into a creek in Hauraki this afternoon.

A St Johns ambulance (file picture). (Source: istock.com)

Police say they were called to the crash on East Coast Road, between Rata Rd and Pukekereru Ln, in Whakatīwai, around 3.05pm.

Two people have been airlifted to Middlemore Hospital with serious injuries.

A third person has been taken to Middlemore Hospital with moderate injuries.

ADVERTISEMENT

A St John spokesperson confirmed it had sent two helicopters and one ambulance to the scene.