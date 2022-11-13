18 people caught drink-driving in Rotorua last night

Eighteen people were caught drink-driving in Rotorua last night, police have said.

Police said two checkpoints were setup near Six60's concert at Rotorua International Stadium.

Around 968 drivers were stopped and breathalysed, 18 of which were over the legal limit.

Seven of those were caught in a 75-minute period before the concert, police said.

Three vehicles were also impounded and one disqualified driver was arrested.

Sergeant Mark Holmes said the number of drink-drivers caught is "pointlessly high".

He said on average, one out of every 53 drivers breathalysed last night were over the limit.

“Free buses were provided for people heading to and from the gig, and police had warned people to expect checkpoints before and after the concert."

Holmes said it's "incredibly" frustrating so many people were caught over the limit.

“We now have a number of people facing court hearings for getting behind the wheel when they shouldn’t have."