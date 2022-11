A roof has been torn off a car in a two-vehicle crash near a rural South Auckland town this morning.

Photos of a car crash near Waiuku, Auckland. (Source: Auckland Rescue Helicopter Trust)

In a statement, police said officers were called to a crash scene on Hall Road near Waiuku at 6.30am.

They added that its serious crash unit had been advised and that "minor to serious injuries" were reported.

Meanwhile, the Auckland Rescue Helicopter Trust said it flew a woman in serious condition to Middlemore Hospital.