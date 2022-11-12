Magnitude 7.3 earthquake strikes Tonga

A 7.3 magnitude earthquake struck Tonga just before midnight local time, 211 km from the capital Nuku'alofa.

Earthquake. (Source: istock.com)

Tonga's Government said the marine tsunami warning issued earlier for the entire kingdom has now been cancelled.

The 7.3 earthquake was at a depth of 24.8km at sea at about 211km east of south-east of Neiafu according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS).

Cancellation of the Tsunami Marine Warning for all of Tongahttps://t.co/6RPhdl2TAz pic.twitter.com/EMi0emBJET — Tonga Portal (@tongaportal) November 11, 2022

ADVERTISEMENT

Tonga's meteorological service continued to warn residents to remain inland and on high ground with the government asking people to move inland following the earthquake.

"Please remain inland and on high ground and please listen to radio until further advised. For mariners, move away from the reefs to deep ocean," it said on its Facebook page.

Currently moving inland and to higher ground. Keep safe, drive safely, and look out for one another please. If I thought I’d never have to relive another Jan 15th incident, climate change just proved me wrong - please keep #Tonga in your prayers 🌎🇹🇴🙏🏾❤️ pic.twitter.com/T2t3fmDt7K — Pou Panuve (@AnaTupouP) November 11, 2022

RNZ correspondent in Nuku'alofa said he felt the quake and it lasted for about two minutes.

In January, the Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha'apai volcano eruption triggered a tsunami that destroyed villages and resorts and knocked out communications for the South Pacific nation of about 105,000 people. At least three people were killed.

Samoa and American Samoa on watch

In American Samoa, the National Weather Station issued a tsunami advisory following the 7.3 quake in the Tonga islands region.

ADVERTISEMENT

It said some areas may have experienced strong shaking adding that its monitoring the situation

For Samoa, the meteorology office issued an advisory following a 6.5 quake earlier in the Fiji islands region.

"The depth is 38km and the distance is 560.34km south west of the capital Apia.

The public is hereby advised that although there is a not tsunami from this earthquake please take extra precaution when you are attending activities near the coastal area," it said.

rnz.co.nz