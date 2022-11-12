Late equaliser goes begging, Football Ferns lose to South Korea

The Football Ferns' homecoming has been slightly marred by a 1-0 loss to South Korea in Christchurch this afternoon.

Olivia Chance controls the ball against South Korea. (Source: Photosport)

The Ferns played their first game in New Zealand in four years today with their friendly in the Garden City and were inches away from snaring a late draw.

Liv Chance had Orangetheory Stadium on its feet as she took her shot at goal in the 80th minute but it hit the woodwork and shot out again, leaving the Kiwis down a goal.

Chance had an earlier opportunity as well as Indiah-Paige Riley but the late shot was the Kiwis' best hopes after Lee Min-a opened the scoring in the 31st minute.

Min-a put home a superb ball from Choo Hyojoo to give South Korea the lead which would prove to be enough in the Football Ferns' first game in Christchurch since 1991.

It was the 10th loss in 15 games for Ferns coach Jitka Klimkova since taking over last year and was their seventh loss in 14 games against the Koreans since 1995.

The Football Ferns and Klimkova have a second chance to claim a win in Christchurch though when they return to the same venue for Tuesday's friendly rematch.