A person has died after being located unresponsive in the water on a Tauranga beach this afternoon.

A maunga-top view of Maunganui Beach and Moturiki Island (file image). (Source: istock.com)

In a statement, police said the person was involved in a "water-related incident" near Moturiki Island.

They said emergency services were called to the scene just before 2pm.

"First aid was provided to the person at the scene; however, sadly, they were unable to be revived."