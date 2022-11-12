All Blacks name Blues winger Mark Telea in team to face Scotland

Mark Telea will make his New Zealand debut after being named on the right wing to take on Scotland at Murrayfield on Monday morning.

All Blacks coach Ian Foster on Friday again tinkered with his selection with three changes in the forward pack and six switches in the backline for Monday's game, their third on tour after beating both Japan and Wales.

Blues back Telea, 25, has been a squad member since coming in as cover during the Rugby Championship and now gets a first cap.

Among a raft of changes to the backline, Foster has named Beauden Barrett to start at first-five replacing Richie Mo-unga who is rested.

Jordie Barrett will start at fullback, with David Havili and Anton Lienert-Brown in the midfield, while Finlay Christie will wear the No. 9 jersey.

In the forwards, Samisoni Taukei'aho comes in at hooker, Nepo Laulala at tighthead prop and Akira Ioane at blindside. On the bench are loosehead prop George Bower, halfback TJ Perenara and utility back Stephen Perofeta.

Team: 15-Jordie Barrett, 14-Mark Telea 13-Anton Lienert-Brown, 12-David Havili, 11-Caleb Clarke, 10-Beauden Barrett, 9-Finlay Christie, 8-Ardie Savea, 7-Dalton Papalii, 6-Akira Ioane 5-Scott Barrett, 4-Sam Whitelock (captain), 3-Nepo Laulala, 2-Samisoni Taukei'aho, 1-Ethan de Groot

Replacements: 16-Codie Taylor, 17-George Bower, 18-Fletcher Newell, 19-Samisoni Taukei'aho, 20-Shannon Frizell, 21-TJ Perenara, 22-Stephen Perofeta, 23-Rieko Ione.

