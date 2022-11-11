Women’s rugby legends come together to prepare for final

The women's game has come a long way since the first Rugby World Cup 31 years ago in 1991.

Back then, the team was criticised for doing the haka, but now it’ll be on display for the world to see at a sold-out Eden park in Auckland.

At a signing event, 1991 player Chris Rodd offered some advice for the team.

“Play your own game, play your own game; this is brilliant,” she said.

The 1994 England captain Karen Almond was there too. She’s amazed at how far Women’s rugby has come.

“To be an old player coming back to something like this where these girls are actually getting the recognition they deserve is truly amazing,” she said.

If there are nerves, there’s no outward signs from this year’s team.

“Last week before the game, I went and got my nails done, I went and got my hands and feet. There's so much time so there's a bit of pamper time, a bit of me time just to get things sorted,” said Black Ferns winger Portia Woodman.

Others are braiding their hair to help them get in the zone.

“Braiding is, for a lot of girls, part of their prep; it's their time to zone out, kind of tick through, fill time in that space,” Woodman said.

The clock now ticking, and our rugby wāhine and their fans are ready to go.