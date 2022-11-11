Wild weather: Power out in Coromandel town, SH1 in Northland closed

Around 2000 homes are without power in Coromandel town as wild weather hits the upper North Island.

The Thames-Coromandel District Council said extreme care was needed as there was debris and surface flooding throughout the Coromandel roading network.

State Highway 1 in Northland between Whakapara and Hikurangi is closed due to flooding. There are queues in both directions and police are asking those who don't need to travel to stay off the roads.

MetService said there was a heavy rain watch in place for Auckland north of Takapuna, including Great Barrier Island from 9am to 6pm, and in the Hawke's Bay ranges from 11am.

Weather map for Friday November 11 (Source: Thames-Coromandel District Council)

There was a strong wind watch in place for Northland south of the Bay of Islands for three hours from 9am, and Auckland including Great Barrier Island, Coromandel Peninsula and Waikato north and east of Hamilton for seven hours from 9am, Bay of Plenty east of Whakatāne and Taupō east of the lake for seven hours from 9am, and in Manawatū and Horowhenua for 11 hours from 10am.

"135 mm of rain has fallen so far in Whangārei since yesterday evening, with a whopping 32.8 mm downpour between 6-7am this morning," MetService said in a tweet.

Flooding in Whitianga along Buffalo Beach. (Source: Thames-Coromandel District Council )

Waka Kotahi said there were speed limit and lane reductions on the Auckland Harbour Bridge.

1News meteorologist Dan Corbett said Northland, Coromandel, Bay of Plenty and eastern parts of the North Island were in the firing line today.

There was a "pipeline of rain" coming out of the tropics.

Looking ahead to Saturday, he said it wouldn't be a complete wash out, but would be a wet start, and it could be greasy on the field come the Rugby World Cup final between New Zealand and England at Eden Park.