Six60 drops new merchandise after Australian TV host's rant

Kiwi band Six60 introduced new merchandise last night, advertising a limited number of SIXTY60 OR WHATEVER t-shirts, following the now-famous comments Australian Sky News host Rowan Dean directed at the band 10 days ago.

New SIXTY60 OR WHATEVER merchandise just dropped. (Source: 1News)

Dean interviewed Jonathan Ayling, chief executive of the NZ Free Speech Union on his show, The World According to Rowan Dean, on November 1 via Sky News Australia.

In speaking about "a big push to be more inclusive of the Māori, the Māori language, the so-called 'iwi' at the moment" in New Zealand, Dean on Sky News highlighted a tour poster from the band "Sixty Sixty... or whatever".

He made wild claims, suggesting the New Zealand Government was forcing 'language compliance' along with replacing the use of English with te reo. He took offence at a Six60 poster advertising its upcoming tour.

ADVERTISEMENT

"It's all in Māori, there's not a word of English anywhere in there," he said (even though there was).

In response, the band posted a clip of Dean's comments, followed by clips of past performances showing the band showcasing Māori culture in front of packed-out crowds.

"We got called out for putting te reo on our poster, saying it’s against free speech. SIX60 is all about bringing people together no matter the language," they wrote.

"Free tickets to this guy if he wants to experience some positivity."

Last night, the band went even further, releasing a batch of new t-shirts making fun of Dean's unfortunate remarks.

"You asked, we delivered!" they said on social media.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Introducing our brand new limited edition 'SIXTY60 OR WHATEVER' merch, available at our upcoming shows."

Fans were quick to applaud the move, some urging the band to sell them online and send them to Australia.

"Well played Sixty60 or whatever," one said.

The band said the in-demand merch is only available at upcoming shows and thanked fans for their "love and support".

1News asked Dean on Wednesday if he would apologise over his comments but he declined.

“Thanks for your offer but I have already responded to the band and invited them onto my show when they come to Sydney,” Dean said.