Retailers warned about misleading discounts ahead of Christmas

Strandbags has been ordered to pay $780,000 after offering some not-so-real deals.

The Australasian handbag and suitcase retailer was sentenced in the Auckland District Court today after running deceiving promotions between July 2018 and January 2020.

"Strandbags attracted potential customers based on a misleading impression as to the value that its prices represented," Judge Claire Ryan said.

It was found the company's discounting practices were liable to mislead consumers into thinking a greater saving was on offer than was really the case.

As Black Friday sales begin and Christmas offers starting soon, the Commerce Commission has a message for retailers: "Make sure customers are getting the deal you say they are getting. Make sure if you're using price comparison, the price you're saying has been changed ordinarily is a real price," chairwoman Anna Rawlings said.

The consumer watchdog has some advice for shoppers.

"Use websites like PriceMe and PriceSpy to not only compare between different retailers, but look at the historical pricing to know if it is actually a good deal," Consumer NZ's Gemma Rasmussen said.

"We would say to any shoppers to really not be sucked in with these terms that the retailers use like 'hot deal,' 'super special price,' 'limited time only.'"