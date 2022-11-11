Police investigating 18-year-old's sudden death in Hokitika

Police are investigating after the sudden death of an 18-year-old in Hokitika in the early hours of this morning.

A police car (file). (Source: 1News)

Emergency services called to an address on Livingstone St at 12.50am today.

Attempts to resuscitate the man were unsuccessful, police said.

Police are now making inquiries into man's death.

ADVERTISEMENT

"We are aware of the public interest in this incident and are working hard to determine the circumstances that led to this tragic event."

Police are providing support to the man's whānau, and have asked the public to respect their privacy.