Owners of over 3000 items stolen in Wellington sought

Police are seeking the owners of over 3000 items recovered in a massive Wellington theft ring last month.

Operation Trump Card uncovered the massive cache of stolen items last month, which included an eclectic mix from bicycles to power tools.

Among the items were two baths and hundreds of bathtaps.

Police said the goods were recovered from residential properties and 15 commercial storage units.

Wellington District Criminal Investigations manager Detective Inspector John van den Heuvel said staff have never before seen a stolen goods ring of this scale.

The items were stolen from as far away as Kapiti Coast and dated back up to two years, van den Heuvel said.

The impressive inventory of the stolen goods is as follows:

285 bikes

2 baths

950 power tools

10 generators

8 concrete cutters

10 infinity gas heaters

695 new and packaged tapware and mixes

46 Fujitsu heat pumps

33 laptops

8 computers

132 household appliances/whiteware

27 e-scooters

Two men and one woman have been charged with dishonesty offences and will appear in Wellington District Court in February.

Police said further arrests and charges are likely.

"Police continue to put an enormous amount of work into unravelling this ring and holding those involved accountable," van den Heuvel said.

Meanwhile, work is under way to return the stolen property to its rightful owners, a task van den Heuvel described as "onerous but happy".

A number of the stolen items have already been matched to owners that reported the theft at the time, police said.

"We look forward to continuing to work with the community to prevent and disrupt this type of crime occurring in Wellington," van den Heuvel said.