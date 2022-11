One person has died after a fire in a house truck in Little Wanganui, north of Westport overnight.

Emergency services were notified of the fire on Wangapeka Road at around 2.15am this morning, police said.

Fire and Emergency NZ (FENZ) said it sent two fire trucks to the scene.

Police and FENZ investigators are now making inquiries into the cause of the fire.