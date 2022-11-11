Munster take another international scalp, stun South Africa

Munster has added another international team to its list of historic rugby scalps with the Irish club taking down South Africa this morning.

In front of a sold out Cork crowd of 41,400, Munster took down the South Africa 'A' team 28-14; the result adding to their famous 12-0 win over the All Blacks in 1978 and 15-6 win over the Wallabies in 2010.

The hosts made a dream start with Shane Daly scoring in the fourth minute but Springboks fullback Johan Goosen managed to respond 10 minutes later.

Despite the deadlocked scoreline, Munster were the dominant side in the match and soon had the scoreline to prove it with tries to Simon Zebo, Diarmuid Barron and Mike Haley.

A consolation try from Sikhumbuzo Notshe wasn't enough for the South Africans as Páirc Uí Chaoimh launched into celebrations after their side kicked the ball out following the final hooter.

Grant Williams reacts after the fulltime whistle as Munster begin celebrations behind. (Source: Getty)

Player of the match Paddy Patterson said shortly after in a colourful post-match interview he was stoked for his side after their rough start to the United Rugby Championship where they have just two wins in seven matches.

"Some crack that, all we wanted to do was play with the ball and we did that so I'm delighted," Patterson said.

"Last few weeks, we've been building. We haven't been getting the results... but today we wanted to have a crack.

"We felt the pressure was off a bit so we went out there and did that."

The loss adds to a rough start for the world champions' northern tour after they went down 19-16 to World No.1 Ireland last weekend in Dublin.