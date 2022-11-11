Manurewa school community preserve Armistice Day traditions

Students from schools across Auckland's Manurewa gathered at Manurewa Central School to commemorate 104 years since the ending of World War I.

By Taroi Black, Ethan Oneroa

The moment was marked with the release of white doves, as well as a moment of silence on the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month.

The event has been held in partnership with the Manurewa RSA, as well as the local board to teach students the history of the events that led to the start and eventual ending of World War I, when Germany signed the armistice agreement with ally nations in 1918.

Speaking to Te Karere, army veteran Major Grant McMillan said it was important that the students knew the history of those from their community who served in the war, for their names lie on the cenotaph located outside their school gates.

"For our rangatahi, it is incredibly important to have an understanding of where they are, what came before, so they can consciously decide what comes next."

The grandparents of Kaumatua Jeff Tukua served in World War I. He hopes to have the stories of those who fought in the war carried on to the next generation.

"Mō o tātou mokopuna tamariki, mō rātou, mō āpōpō, kia mahara rātou he aha te take e pa ana ki te Kaupapa. (It is for our grandchildren, the generation of tomorrow, so they remember what happened during that time)."