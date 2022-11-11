England lock kept RWC memento in purse since losing 2017 final

Five years ago, Abbie Ward left the Ravehill Stadium pitch in Belfast, headed back to the changing sheds and hung up her No.4 England jersey before taking a photo of it to keep as a reminder of the time she almost won a Rugby World Cup.

Almost.

Abbie Ward consoles a teammate moments after the 2017 RWC final. (Source: Getty)

That photo, along with one of her family and another of her winning the 2021 Premier 15s title, has been in her purse ever since.

"I took a polaroid every day of the [2017] World Cup so there were many but I've just kept that one in there," Ward told 1News.

"It just hasn't come out...but I'm hoping to replace it after the game tomorrow."

England were 40 minutes away from defending their title in 2017, having earned a 17-10 lead at the break before the Black Ferns came out firing on all cylinders to claim a 41-32 win.

It's stuck with the side - and players like Ward - ever since and after eight weeks on the road in New Zealand laying down the foundations of their tournament campaign, they finally get their shot tomorrow night in a rematch at Eden Park for this year's World Cup glory.

England enter the contest as heavy favourites to beat the current champions despite it being in Aotearoa; the Red Roses are World No.1 after all and boast a 30-match winning streak - two of those matches being large wins over the Black Ferns just last year.

They may even have the weather on their side with rain forecast to play a role in the contest as well.

"This weather is a bit like English weather - one moment it's raining, the next minute it's alright, so it's nothing that we're not used to," she said.

"This weather is what the weather is and we'll adjust accordingly."

Abbie Ward. (Source: Getty)

Ward warned she doesn't expect the weather to hinder the Black Ferns' attacking flair they've been encouraged to show under Wayne Smith since he took over last year.

"They'll be able to play their style of rugby in whatever conditions are here tomorrow," she said.

"It'll just be who can adapt the quickest."

In the meantime though, Ward and a few teammates took time out of their captain's run today to take polaroid's on the penultimate day of the competition with only one more more photo to go after that.

"These moments are special so we've got to capture them."

Only time will tell just what they will capture.