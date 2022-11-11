Dramatic video shows Kansas City cops saving life of infant

Source: Associated Press

Two Kansas City police officers jumped into action when a one-month-old baby with RSV stopped breathing.

The incident was caught on body camera and show the officers performing compressions on the infant.

RSV (Respiratory Syncytial Virus) is a common seasonal virus that affects 90% of children worldwide before the age of two.

For most people, it causes mild cold-like symptoms such as runny nose, cough and fever. But for infants it can lead to airway and lung infections.

While some babies experience mild cold-like illness, for others, infection can lead to more severe lung problems such as bronchiolitis and pneumonia.

RSV cases fell dramatically two years ago as the pandemic closed schools, day cares and businesses. Doctors saw an alarming increase in the summer of 2021 and again this fall.

WorldHealthNorth AmericaCrime and Justice

Popular Stories

1

Six60 drops new merchandise after Australian TV host's rant

2

'Nasty spell of weather' heading for upper North Island

3

One dead after West Coast house truck fire

4

Covid-19: Queensland brings back mask mandates

5

Large section of Challenger shuttle found on ocean floor

Latest Stories

War-triggered gas boom threatens world climate goal - report

Stray bullet hits passenger plane coming into land in Beirut

Large section of Challenger shuttle found on ocean floor

How your small lifestyle decisions can impact climate change

Sponsored by EECA

Fears Kherson will be 'city of death' after Russia withdraws

Related Stories

Large section of Challenger shuttle found on ocean floor

Trump urged to delay 2024 launch after GOP's uneven election

Officials: US sending Ukraine $670 million in military aid

US midterms result closer than many thought, Trump livid