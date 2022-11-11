Dramatic video shows Kansas City cops saving life of infant

Two Kansas City police officers jumped into action when a one-month-old baby with RSV stopped breathing.

The incident was caught on body camera and show the officers performing compressions on the infant.

RSV (Respiratory Syncytial Virus) is a common seasonal virus that affects 90% of children worldwide before the age of two.

For most people, it causes mild cold-like symptoms such as runny nose, cough and fever. But for infants it can lead to airway and lung infections.

While some babies experience mild cold-like illness, for others, infection can lead to more severe lung problems such as bronchiolitis and pneumonia.

RSV cases fell dramatically two years ago as the pandemic closed schools, day cares and businesses. Doctors saw an alarming increase in the summer of 2021 and again this fall.