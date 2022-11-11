Call for more police resources after Rotorua bank hostage situation

Source: 1News

New Rotorua mayor Tania Tapsell is calling for more police resources after a man allegedly took people hostage inside a bank yesterday afternoon.

The incident unfolded after the 35-year-old entered the BNZ adjacent to the mall on Amohau St.

He allegedly took people hostage but they were released unharmed after an hour following police negotiations.

The man appeared in the Rotorua District Court today, facing on one charge of threatening to do grievous bodily harm and seven of kidnapping.

Tapsell told 1News yesterday's incident was "hugely surprising" and "quite distressing".

"It's one of those things that you think 'never in my backyard'. Unfortunately, that did happen in Rotorua but the good news is the response was so quick, so efficient and everyone was unharmed."

She said she was "very proud of the response from the BNZ team" as well as the armed offenders squad, who appeared at the scene within 15 minutes.

Tapsell said she reached out to staff at the bank, who she said are "also proud of the way that they were able to handle it".

"Obviously, this is a stressful situation for all but what we extended was our support and love."

Tapsell said BNZ staff have received an outpouring of support from people in the community, who have been calling in to "share their thoughts".

However, she said yesterday's "isolated incident" is another reason why more police resources are needed in the community.

"Like many places, we're understaffed through Rotorua but due to the increase in community safety perceptions and also the increase in emergency housing that we've had here," she said.

"This is a call for help from our Government to make sure that we're getting the resources that we need."

