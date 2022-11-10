Man arrested after eggs thrown at King Charles

Source: Associated Press

A 23-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday (local time) after hurling eggs and vitriol at King Charles III and Camilla, the Queen Consort, as they walked in the northern England city of York.

The incident happened as the King and his wife were entering York through Micklegate Bar, a medieval gateway where monarchs are traditionally welcomed to the city.

Video footage showed several eggs in motion and smashed on the ground. None appeared to hit the royal couple, who continued to be greeted by local dignitaries and to meet assembled well-wishers.

Britain's King Charles III reacts after an egg was thrown his direction.

Britain's King Charles III reacts after an egg was thrown his direction. (Source: Associated Press)

Several police officers could be seen grappling with a man at a crowd barrier. Britain's PA news agency reported that the protester booed and shouted “This country was built on the blood of slaves” as he was being detained.

Other members of the crowd tried to drown him out by chanting “Shame on you” and “God save the King”.

North Yorkshire Police said a 23-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of a public order offence and was being held in custody.

Charles and Camilla travelled to York as part of a series of engagements around the UK marking the start of the new King's reign. They attended a service at the city’s cathedral, York Minster, and unveiled a statue of the king's mother, Queen Elizabeth II, who died in September after 70 years on the throne.

WorldUK and Europe

Popular Stories

1

Body pulled from water in Auckland's Hobsonville

2

Six60 te reo tirade: Australian TV host won't apologise

3

Officer injured in Auckland hit-and-run; person in custody

4

Poster boy of Samoa's pride in World Cup league team arrested

5

More Kiwi kids missing school than those in other countries

Latest Stories

Black Ferns: Small town shows big support for local hero

More Kiwi kids missing school than those in other countries

Man arrested after eggs thrown at King Charles

How your small lifestyle decisions can impact climate change

Sponsored by EECA

Officer injured in Auckland hit-and-run; person in custody

Related Stories

UN to vote on resolution saying Russia must pay reparations

Zelensky open to talks with Russia - on Ukraine's terms

Power being partially restored in Russian-occupied Kherson