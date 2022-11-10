L.A.B sweep top spots at Aotearoa Music Awards

L.A.B has secured their spot in history, by taking out the same four Tūī for the second year running at the Aotearoa Music Awards.

L.A.B's success story continues with the group taking home Album of The Year for their fifth album L.A.B. V.

Along with this, the group won Single of the Year for Mr Reggae, Best Group and Best Roots Artist.

Country singer-songwriter Tami Neilson won three awards for her album Kingmaker - her 6th Best Country Artist, Best Solo Artist, and Best Producer.

Neilson's Best Producer nod makes her the first solo female to win the award since Bic Runga in 2006.

Rob Ruha was recognised as the Best Soul/RnB Artist for his album Preservation of Scenery.

Under his mentorship, Te Tairāwhiti tira waiata Ka Hao received Best Māori Artist and the Te Māngai Pāho Mana Reo Tūī for Ka Hao: One Tira, One Voice and 35 (ft. Rob Ruha) respectively.

Tauranga-based artist and first-time nominee Georgia Lines scooped the Tūī for Breakthrough Artist of the Year for her sophomore EP Human.

For the fourth year running, BENEE took home Best Pop Artist.

Benne’s 2019 single Supalonely became a viral hit thanks to TikTok which saw her amass 2.5 billion streams worldwide. (Source: Getty)

The other winners included Waipu-based metal band Alien Weaponry for Best Rock Artist, Vera Ellen for Best Alternative Artist for the critically acclaimed It's Your Birthday, first time nominee LEAPING TIGER for Best Electronic Artist, and Robert Ashworth & Sarah Watkins for Best Classical Artist for their album Moonstone - a collection of works by New Zealand composers.

Two-time 2022 Pacific Music Award winners Diggy Dupé, choicevaughan and P. Smith took home the Tūī for Best Hip Hop Artist for The Panthers OST.

Six60 took home the Highest Selling Artist for the fourth year running, along with Radio Airplay Record of the Year for the sixth time for their single Someone To Be Around.

Alongside the main awards finalists, the behind-the-scenes heroes of the hapori puoro were also announced.

While Neilson received Best Producer, the Tūī for Best Engineer went to Simon Gooding for his contributions to Tami's album.

L.A based Chelsea Jade Metcalf was awarded Best Album Artwork for her album Soft Spot.

Joel Kefali and Ella Yelich-O'Connor (Lorde) were recognised with the Best Music Video Content for Lorde's music video Secrets from a Girl (Who's Seen It All).

Recorded Music New Zealand's Sarah Owen said this year's awards were a testament to the passion and commitment displayed by the local music scene.

"Being able to see such deserving artists receive recognition for their art is an honour - such a broad range of recorded work with originality and artistry, showing the depth and breadth of talent in Aotearoa," Owen said.