Body pulled from water in Auckland's Hobsonville

Police are inquiring after a body was found in the water in Auckland's Hobsonville last night.

(File image.) (Source: istock.com)

A member of the public contacted police at around 8pm yesterday after discovering the person in the water between Beach Haven and Herald Island.

The body was found next to a fishing dinghy, police said.

Police said two sets of keys - one to a Volkswagen and one to a Honda - were discovered on the person.

ADVERTISEMENT

Inquiries to identify the person are ongoing, police said.

Anyone with concerns for someone's whereabouts has been urged to contact police.

Anyone with other information that could assist in the investigation has also been urged to step forward.