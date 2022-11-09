What can a million dollars buy in the current housing market?

The housing market has experienced a sharp turnaround over the past year, with double-digit declines in value in all the main centres.
The latest QV House Price Index shows the average home decreased in value by 3.9% over the three months to the end of October, a smaller decline than the 5.4% quarterly drop reported at the end of September.
The index also showed a drop in average home values of 9.7% in the first ten months of the year, compared with a 22% gain in the year-earlier period.
So what can $1 million buy around the country in the current market?
Auckland
Across the Auckland region, the average property value now sits at $1,348,213, falling 4.4% this quarter.
House prices in the Super City have dropped by 11.7% in the first 10 months of the year.
A cool $1m can purchase a four-bedroom, two-bathroom home with a 580sq metre floor plan in the southern suburb of Franklin.
The same property is listed with a RV of $930,000.
Hamilton
Further south, Hamilton has also seen a 10.5% decline in property values in the first 10 months of the year.
Home buyers hunting in the Waikato could look to purchase a new build home in the Hamilton suburb of Chartwell for an asking price of $999,999.
For this kind of money, the home includes three bedrooms, two bathrooms sitting on a 172sq metre floor plan in a 349sq metre section.
The property's asking price is more than double its listed RV of just $420,000.
Wellington
The Capital city has seen a 17.6% decline in property values in the first 10 months of the year - topping the list of main centres.
A real estate agent is asking for enquiries over $1.045 million dollars for a three-bedroom, two-bathroom home on a 598sq metre section in the suburb of Brooklyn.
The same property is listed with an RV of $1,470,000.
Nelson
In sunny Nelson, CoreLogic reported a 4.1% drop in property values over the last quarter with an average house price of $815,901.
A million-dollar property in the city looks like a three-bedroom, one-bathroom 270sq metre home sitting on an 806sq metre section in the suburb of Atawhai.
The property has a listed RV of $930,000.
Christchurch
The CoreLogic House Price Index found Christchurch property values had dropped 2.1% in the last quarter, despite an annual increase of 8.1%.
In the current market, a million-dollar investment can purchase a four-bedroom, two-bathroom home in the suburb of Wigram.
The same property is listed with an RV of $690,000.
Queenstown
Queenstown was one of the only exceptions in the nationwide market downturn, with home values increasing 2.9% in the third quarter.
Realtors are asking for a price of $990,000 for a house in Queenstown which boasts two bedrooms and two bathrooms on a property with a floor space of 110sq metres.
This contrasts the property's RV of $1,190,000.
Gore
In Gore, a million dollars holds significantly more purchasing power than the main centres with a four-bedroom, two-bathroom home sitting on a 1.4ha section heading to auction for between $950k-$1m.
The property's RV is listed at $760,000.