What can a million dollars buy in the current housing market?

The housing market has experienced a sharp turnaround over the past year, with double-digit declines in value in all the main centres.

Houses. (Source: rnz.co.nz)

The latest QV House Price Index shows the average home decreased in value by 3.9% over the three months to the end of October, a smaller decline than the 5.4% quarterly drop reported at the end of September.

The index also showed a drop in average home values of 9.7% in the first ten months of the year, compared with a 22% gain in the year-earlier period.

So what can $1 million buy around the country in the current market?

ADVERTISEMENT

Auckland

Across the Auckland region, the average property value now sits at $1,348,213, falling 4.4% this quarter.

House prices in the Super City have dropped by 11.7% in the first 10 months of the year.

A cool $1m can purchase a four-bedroom, two-bathroom home with a 580sq metre floor plan in the southern suburb of Franklin.

The same property is listed with a RV of $930,000.

Auckland house. (Source: rnz.co.nz)

ADVERTISEMENT

Hamilton

Further south, Hamilton has also seen a 10.5% decline in property values in the first 10 months of the year.

Home buyers hunting in the Waikato could look to purchase a new build home in the Hamilton suburb of Chartwell for an asking price of $999,999.

For this kind of money, the home includes three bedrooms, two bathrooms sitting on a 172sq metre floor plan in a 349sq metre section.

The property's asking price is more than double its listed RV of just $420,000.

Hamilton House. (Source: rnz.co.nz)

ADVERTISEMENT

Wellington

The Capital city has seen a 17.6% decline in property values in the first 10 months of the year - topping the list of main centres.

A real estate agent is asking for enquiries over $1.045 million dollars for a three-bedroom, two-bathroom home on a 598sq metre section in the suburb of Brooklyn.

The same property is listed with an RV of $1,470,000.

Wellington house. (Source: rnz.co.nz)

Nelson

ADVERTISEMENT

In sunny Nelson, CoreLogic reported a 4.1% drop in property values over the last quarter with an average house price of $815,901.

A million-dollar property in the city looks like a three-bedroom, one-bathroom 270sq metre home sitting on an 806sq metre section in the suburb of Atawhai.

The property has a listed RV of $930,000.

Nelson house. (Source: rnz.co.nz)

Christchurch

The CoreLogic House Price Index found Christchurch property values had dropped 2.1% in the last quarter, despite an annual increase of 8.1%.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the current market, a million-dollar investment can purchase a four-bedroom, two-bathroom home in the suburb of Wigram.

The same property is listed with an RV of $690,000.

Christchurch house. (Source: rnz.co.nz)

Queenstown

Queenstown was one of the only exceptions in the nationwide market downturn, with home values increasing 2.9% in the third quarter.

Realtors are asking for a price of $990,000 for a house in Queenstown which boasts two bedrooms and two bathrooms on a property with a floor space of 110sq metres.

ADVERTISEMENT

This contrasts the property's RV of $1,190,000.

Queenstown house. (Source: rnz.co.nz)

Gore

In Gore, a million dollars holds significantly more purchasing power than the main centres with a four-bedroom, two-bathroom home sitting on a 1.4ha section heading to auction for between $950k-$1m.

The property's RV is listed at $760,000.

Gore house. (Source: rnz.co.nz)

ADVERTISEMENT

rnz.co.nz