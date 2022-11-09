UN urges those pledging net zero not to give 'bogus' assurances

Oil companies pledging to get their emissions down to net zero better make sure they've got a credible plan and aren't just making false promises, UN experts said in a report on Tuesday, urging tough standards on emissions cutting vows.

Signage promoting COP27 in Sharm el-Sheikh, South Sinai, Egypt. (Source: Associated Press)

Released at the the UN's flagship climate conference in the Egyptian seaside resort of Sharm el-Sheikh, the group of experts set out a number of strict recommendations for businesses, banks, and local governments making net zero pledges to ensure that their promises amount to meaningful action instead of "bogus" assurances.

They called it a roadmap to prevent net zero from being "undermined by false claims, ambiguity and greenwash".

"Now they're going to be held to account and that is both by being required to do the work, but also be transparent about it and report publicly," said Catherine McKenna, who heads up the group of 17 high-level experts who authored the report.

Business, environmental and corporate watchdog groups generally supported the proposals.

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres appointed the group exactly a year ago at last year's UN climate summit to draw up principles and recommendations aimed at clarifying the confusion around the growing number of net zero claims made by businesses and organisations.

There's been little transparency or uniform standards when it comes to net zero pledges, resulting in a boom in the number of hard to verify claims, the UN experts and environmental groups have said.

Since the Paris Agreement in 2015 set a global target of limiting temperature increases to 1.5 degrees there's been a groundswell of support for the concept of "net zero" — drastically cutting greenhouse gas emissions and cancelling out the rest — as the main way to meet that goal.