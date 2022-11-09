Police responding to 'serious incident' in Auckland

Police are responding to a "serious incident" in Auckland this evening.
1News understands there are several officers at the scene in Manukau, South Auckland.
It follows an earlier incident involving a large police presence caused traffic delays in the Auckland CBD.
It's unknown at this stage if the two incidents are linked.
In a statement, police said officers are "responding to a serious incident".
"As a result there is significant disruption to traffic and motorists are asked to delay travel."
