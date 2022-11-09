Officer injured in Auckland hit-and-run; person in custody

One person is in custody after a police officer was struck by a vehicle in South Auckland this evening.

It comes after police began tracking a suspected stolen vehicle around 7.20pm.

Around 30 minutes later, an officer was deploying road spikes on the corner of Manukau Station Road and Osterley Way, in Manukau, in an attempt to stop the vehicle when they were allegedly struck by the vehicle, police said.

The vehicle fled the scene, and a large police response, involving the police Eagle helicopter, was launched in response.

The operation led to a "significant disruption" to traffic in Auckland City.

The vehicle was located a short time later under Grafton Road, in Grafton.

The alleged driver of the vehicle was taken into custody on Khyber Pass Road just after 9pm.

Counties Manukau District Commander Superintendent Jill Rogers said the officer has been taken to hospital with serious injuries.

"Our thoughts are with the officer and their family. Ensuring they are supported is our priority," Rogers said.

"This was a traumatic incident for those involved and I want to acknowledge the support offered by the officer's colleagues and members of the public."

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Anyone with information has been urged to contact police on 105, or via anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.