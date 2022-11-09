Neighbour to unruly Kāinga Ora tenants told to sell house

An Auckland homeowner who says she was advised to sell up and move out to get away from unruly Kāinga Ora neighbours has taken a complaint to the Ombudsman.

After enduring five years of illegal drag racing, loud parties and street fighting, the woman said she was horrified when a Kāinga Ora representative suggested she move because there was little the housing agency could do to help her.

Kāinga Ora denies its staff advised her to move.

The woman, who RNZ has agreed not to identify, said problems began shortly after her husband and two young children moved into their new home in 2017.

Loud parties at three neighbouring properties would regularly burst into massive brawls.

One such fight spread right across the road.

"There were about 30 people having a proper full-out brawl outside [our place] and then a gang member turned up with a machete and parked loosely in the middle of the road.

"There were people beating each up everywhere and you kinda thought 'are we in the middle of a riot or something?'"

The woman said police in riot gear broke up that brawl while her terrified children were in tears looking on.

She estimated she and her husband had called noise control more than 50 times and contacted police about 30 times since 2017.

Earlier this year, police told her they were Kāinga Ora properties and to seek help from the agency.

The woman said an agency representative told her it was difficult to move the tenants.

"She said 'we can't move them. It's really hard - where are we going to move them? It's just moving the problem somewhere else.

"'And, you know, it's just kinda how it is. We don't have a lot of places to put these people and we'll just try and get them to sort it out.

"'It's the government policy which makes it just about impossible for us to move difficult tenants'."

The woman said a Kāinga Ora staff member rubbed salt in the wound - suggesting she move out.

"She kinda said to me 'why don't you move?', and I said 'because I own my bloody house that's why and why the bleeding heck would I move, I'm not the one causing trouble'."

