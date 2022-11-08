Waterways to be searched in Canterbury homicide investigation

The police dive squad will being searching waterways in Canterbury's Waitaki District today, as they continue their homicide investigation into the death of Anaru Moana.

Anaru Moana.

Anaru Moana. (Source: Supplied)

Moana, 37, was last seen alive in South Canterbury on December 20, 2021.

His whānau told police they became concerned when he failed to show up to a tangi.

A silver Subaru linked to the case was found burnt out in the Waitaki area two days after Moana's disappearance, and police "have been tracing the movements of those linked to the vehicle between the time Anaru went missing and when the vehicle was disposed of".

Detective Inspector Joel Syme said good progress was being made.

"Police remain committed to holding to account the person or persons responsible for Anaru's death," he said in a statement today.

"We are also working hard to locate his body so we can return him to his whanau."

A map of the area where the Police National Dive Squad will search.

A map of the area where the Police National Dive Squad will search. (Source: NZ Police)

Previously, police have searched locations of interest in the Waitaki Valley and Oamaru area.

Police urge anyone with information to contact them, or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously.

