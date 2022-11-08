Samoa's Junior Paulo risks missing World Cup semi through suspension

Junior Paulo's hopes of playing in Samoa's first-ever semi-final will be at the mercy of the Rugby League World Cup's judiciary panel after he was hit with a one-game suspension.

Junior Paulo scores a try against Greece.

Junior Paulo scores a try against Greece. (Source: Associated Press)

Indications are that the Parramatta prop will appeal a striking charge in order to be available for Samoa's meeting with hosts England on Sunday.

The Samoa skipper hit the face of Tongan forward David Fifita with his forearm as he carried the ball in their 20-18 quarter-final win.

Paulo has until Wednesday morning to decide whether he will contest the decision.

Roosters fullback Joseph Suaalii has escaped with a caution for raising his knee in a tackle involving Tongan back-rower Felise Kaufusi and will be cleared to play this weekend.

The game with England shapes as a perfect shot at redemption for the Samoas, who lost 60-6 to the hosts in their opening game of the tournament.

Samoa will also have to check on the fitness of prop Marty Taupau after he went off in the second half nursing a thigh complaint.

