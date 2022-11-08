Dunedin stabbing: 20-year-old denies murdering neighbour

A 20-year-old has denied stabbing a neighbour to death near Dunedin in October 2022.

Police emergency at a crime scene. (Source: 1News)

The man, who has interim name suppression, appeared in the High Court at Dunedin this morning.

He pleaded not guilty to murdering Momona resident Grant Jopson.

The 20-year-old was charged last month after police were called to a Momona address - about 25 kilometres from central Dunedin - on 15 October after reports of a serious assault.

The victim was initially reported to be in a moderate condition after suffering stab wounds but deteriorated while being transported to hospital and arrived in a critical condition.

He later died.

Police said at the time it appeared the pair knew each other.

The accused had been remanded on bail until his next court appearance in February 2023.

