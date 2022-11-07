US Powerball jackpot up to record NZ$3.2 billion after no winner

Source: Associated Press

A record Powerball jackpot grew to an even larger US$1.9 billion (NZ$3.2 billion) after no one won the latest lottery drawing.

From behind the lottery counter at a Pick 'n Save store in Madison, Wisconsin. (Source: Associated Press)

The numbers for the drawing were: white balls 28, 45, 53, 56, 69 and red Powerball 20.

The next chance for someone to get lucky will be Monday night (local time)

The new NZ$3.2 billion jackpot is for a winner who is paid through an annuity over 29 years. Winners of lottery jackpots usually prefer a lump sum of cash, which for Monday’s drawing would be US$929.1 million (NZ$1.6 billion).

The Powerball prize keeps getting more massive because of the inability of anyone to overcome the long odds of 1 in 292.2 million and win the jackpot. To take the top prize, players must match all five white balls and one red Powerball.

Since someone won the prize on August 3, there have been 40 drawings without a winner. That matches a record for draws without a winner, along with a run of drawings last year, according to the Clive, Iowa-based Multi-State Lottery Association.

Powerball is played in 45 states, as well as Washington, DC, Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands.

