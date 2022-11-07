Salah double fires Liverpool to away win at Tottenham

Source: Associated Press

Mohamed Salah struck twice to fire Liverpool to a 2-1 win at Tottenham in the Premier League this morning.

Jurgen Klopp's team had not won away from home in the league all season and had to hold on in the face of a second-half fightback from Spurs with Harry Kane halving the deficit.

The Liverpool manager could not hide his relief at the final whistle, celebrating in front of the travelling fans.

"We just kept fighting, it was a big passion," Klopp told Sky Sports. "In the first half we were the better side and scored two wonderful goals. It's a long time ago since we won away in the Premier League so it was relief at the end.

"You need to learn winning again and that's how it starts, with massive resistance. It was clear they would come back but we came through it and it's all good."

Salah put Liverpool in front after 11 minutes when Darwin Nunez controlled Andy Robertson's pass and teed up his strike partner. Salah swivelled and fired into the bottom corner to beat Hugo Lloris.

Last season's joint Golden Boot winner doubled his and Liverpool's tally in the 40th minute. Eric Dier mistimed his header from Alisson Becker's clearance and Salah ran through on goal to lob Lloris.

Kane fired Tottenham back into the game in the 70th when finishing from a tight angle to set up the chance of a comeback.

Liverpool's manager Jurgen Klopp.

But despite intense pressure in the final stages, Liverpool held on to take all three points and move up to eighth. Tottenham is fourth, seven points ahead of Liverpool.

Salah has now scored nine goals in his last eight games in all competitions.

"We did well to get the three points," Salah told Sky Sports. "It is always a tough opponent. I'm focused on making a difference and managed to do so today."

