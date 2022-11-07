Kiwi Ferns stay unbeaten at RLWC with 34-4 win over Cook Islands

The Kiwis Ferns have beaten the Cook Islands 34-4 in York in their second pool game at the Rugby League World Cup.

Mele Hufanga of New Zealand celebrates with teammates after scoring a try against the Cook Islands. (Source: Photosport)

It follows their 46-0 win over France in their opening game.

New Zealand scored three first half tries and led 14-0 at the break.

They then added another four tries in the second half, while the Cook Islands touched down late in the game.

Halfback Raecene McGregor was again influential in the game, touching down twice and playing a hand in most of the others.

McGregor, who this year was named the NRLW Dally M Medal winner while playing for the Roosters, was named player of the game.

"Credit to the girls, we worked really hard in training this week, we had a couple of errors in the last game, so I think we did heaps better.

"We haven't hit our peak yet, there are so many things that we can execute a lot better.

"We definitely need to be a lot more patient, even in that second half we rushed a few things, a couple of silly passes, if we just stick to the game plan, there's so much more to come.

The Ferns last pool game was against Australia in York on Friday morning.

The Cook Islands chances were helped by losing halfback Kimiora Breayley-Nati to injury after just two minutes.

Coach Rusty Matua said her loss to concussion was a huge blow to their chances.

"She was our leader and so without her it was a big loss to our game plan.

"Also her calming effect and composure she brings to our side, so a huge loss for us."

Meanwhile in the men's competition, Samoa advanced to their first ever semi-final after beating Tonga 20-18 in their quarter-final in Warrington.

After establishing an eight-point lead with 20 minutes to go, Samoa held on bravely as Tonga stormed home and threatened to steal a winning try in the final minute of the match.

In next weekend's semi-finals, Australia play New Zealand in Leeds and England play Samoa in London.