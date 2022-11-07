Chris Wood scores as Newcastle move to third in Premier League

Source: Associated Press

Newcastle secured a sixth win in its last seven games by beating Southampton 4-1 in the Premier League overnight.

Newcastle United's Chris Wood, right, celebrates scoring against Southampton. (Source: Associated Press)

Eddie Howe's team is emerging as a serious contender for Champions League qualification and possibly more after its outstanding start to the season.

The win moved it up to third after Tottenham lost to Liverpool 2-1 this morning.

Miguel Almiron opened the scoring on 35 minutes when he evaded a challenge from Ainsley Maitland-Niles and side-footed past Gavin Bazunu into the bottom left corner.

Newcastle doubled the lead in the 58th when substitute Chris Wood pivoted in the box and directed a shot into the bottom corner.

Four minutes later, Joe Willock made it 3-0 with a low strike after good work from Kieran Trippier.

Romain Perraud denied Newcastle a clean sheet as he drove into the area and fired into the top corner.

But Southampton’s celebrations were short-lived as Bruno Guimaraes responded immediately and curled past a diving Bazunu.

Football

