Bicycling climate activists block private jets at Amsterdam airport

Hundreds of climate protesters blocked private jets from leaving Amsterdam's Schiphol Airport in a demonstration on the eve of the COP27 United Nations climate meeting in Egypt on Sunday.

Protesters sat around private jets to prevent them leaving and others rode bicycles around the planes during the demonstration.

A spokesperson from Greenpeace Netherlands stated the protests were to encourage fewer flights and the use of more trains, as well as a ban on short-haul flights and private jets.

Amsterdam airport police running after hundreds of climate activists blocking private jets while on bicycles is objectively funny https://t.co/nhiVnblHGg pic.twitter.com/o4ULxKzmuH — Thijs Niks (@thijsniks) November 5, 2022

Dutch Military police said they arrested a number of protesters for being on the airport's grounds without authorisation.