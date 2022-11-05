West Auckland bar brawl leaves one seriously injured

One person has been left seriously injured after a bar fight in Henderson, West Auckland early this morning.

A file image of a police officer. (Source: 1News)

Police responded to an incident at a bar on Central Park Drive at around 12.20am today after a group of people arrived and assaulted the security staff.

It's alleged one of those involved in the brawl had been kicked out of the bar earlier that evening, police said.

St John said one person with serious injuries and one with moderate injuries were transported to Auckland Hospital.

Police enquiries are now under way to identify and locate everyone involved.