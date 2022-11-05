One hospitalised after incident in West Auckland

One person has been hospitalised in a serious condition following an incident in West Auckland’s Te Atatu.

Police emergency at a crime scene. (Source: 1News)

Police and St John were called to a petrol station on Great North Road at around 9.40am this morning.

One rapid response vehicle and one ambulance arrived at the scene, where one patient was assessed and treated for serious injuries and taken to Auckland Hospital.

Police are currently investigating the incident, which they say is ongoing.

The NZ Herald reported several police cars responded to an address in New Lynn.

Police say their presence in New Lynn is linked to the one in Te Atatu.

