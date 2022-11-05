One hospitalised after incident in West Auckland

Source: 1News

One person has been hospitalised in a serious condition following an incident in West Auckland’s Te Atatu.

Police emergency at a crime scene.

Police emergency at a crime scene. (Source: 1News)

Police and St John were called to a petrol station on Great North Road at around 9.40am this morning.

One rapid response vehicle and one ambulance arrived at the scene, where one patient was assessed and treated for serious injuries and taken to Auckland Hospital.

Police are currently investigating the incident, which they say is ongoing.

The NZ Herald reported several police cars responded to an address in New Lynn.

Police say their presence in New Lynn is linked to the one in Te Atatu.

More to come

New ZealandCrime and JusticeAuckland

Popular Stories

1

Missing Rolleston woman found dead, police say

2

McKenzie masterclass sees All Blacks XV open tour with big win

3

Second man comes forward after donation rejected from Starship

4

Concerns for welfare of missing Rolleston woman

5

Russian soldiers reportedly moving into Kherson homes

Latest Stories

Te Mata Peak blaze caused by fireworks - FENZ

Missing Rolleston woman found dead, police say

One hospitalised after incident in West Auckland

FIFA urges World Cup teams to focus on football over politics

Related Stories

Man seriously injured after South Auckland shooting

West Auckland bar brawl leaves one seriously injured

Three Mongrel Mob members arrested for assault, robbery